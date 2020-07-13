Activists oppose Mattewara industrial park, minister sees no ecological harm

Environmental and political activists have opposed the move to set up an industrial park on 1,000-acre land near Mattewara in Ludhiana, terming it as a threat to the forest area and the Sutlej river.

Also, an online campaign titled “Save Mattewara forest and Save Punjab” has been started on Facebook and Twitter.

Padma Shri awardee environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said the Punjab government needs to review its decision to set up the industrial park which would be a direct threat to humans as well as wildlife.

Parwinder Singh Kitna, an RTI activist, said the government the on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak last year announced to plant 550 saplings in the every Punjab village, but failed to do the needful.

“I will approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to oppose the move and protest against the government to save the forest at any cost,” he added.

Hakam Singh, a lawyer, said he will file a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the move.

Besides, Bhai Ganahiya Cancer Roko Society led by Gurpreet Singh Chandbaja and AAP MLA from Kotkapura, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, have written an open letter to chief minister Amarinder Singh to reconsider the decision.

On the other hand, state industries minister Sunder Sham Arora assured that the park won’t harm the ecological balance in the area.

“We are planning to bring only green industries to the park. We are developing four such parks across the state to attract the industries for employment generation for the Punjab youth,” he said.

In 2014, the then Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party government had mooted to develop the Mattewara forest as a nature reserve.