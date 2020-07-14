Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Admission process for Class 11 at 40 Chandigarh govt schools to start from July 21

Admission process for Class 11 at 40 Chandigarh govt schools to start from July 21

The last date for submitting the online registration form is July 30

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The education department has decided to start online admission for Class 11 of 40 government schools from July 21 for the 2020-21 academic session.

The last date for submitting the online registration form is July 30. As many as 12,500 seats are available at government schools in four streams- science, arts, commerce and skill courses.

Candidates have to submit online registration forms with scanned documents as per details mentioned in the prospectus. To help students complete the process, admission help desks have been set up in 20 government schools. The desks will be operational from 9am to 1pm on all working days.

Director of school education, Chandigarh, Rubinderjeet Singh Brar, said, “We have made all arrangements for students so they don’t face difficulty getting admission.”



Moreover, 20 options for different schools/streams will be available to students in the registration form. Candidates scoring above 60% have to fill a minimum of 10 options for schools and streams. Candidates with less than 60% have to fill minimum of 15 options.

The online prospectus will be available at www.chdeducation.gov.in and www.nielit.gov.in/chandigarh.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Four booked for killing Karnal man, injuring brother
Jul 14, 2020 21:50 IST
Heavy rush at Ludhiana MC offices despite ban on gatherings
Jul 14, 2020 21:50 IST
Ludhiana: NGOs observe symbolic protest after Jagraon bridge misses 4th deadline
Jul 14, 2020 21:49 IST
CBSE Class-12 results: Girls outshine boys in Himachal
Jul 14, 2020 21:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.