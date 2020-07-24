Admission process for PU-affiliated colleges in Lydhiana to begin from next week

Students enquiring about admissions at the help desk set up at Khalsa College for Women on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The registration process for first year in Panjab University’s affiliated colleges will begin next week in the city. After Central Board of Secondary Education and Punjab School Education Board declared Class 12 results, students have started enquiring regarding admission process in colleges.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, several college authorities have given both online and offline options to students to apply. Help desk have been set up for student’s assistance, but all details including forms, prospectus and enquiry desk will be available online too.

As per the academic calendar released by the Panjab University, admissions for ongoing classes will start from July 27 and online classes will start from August 3. However, for first year, the admission process will be on from August 3 to August 28 and online classes will begin on September 1.

Colleges including Khalsa College for Women, DD Jain Memorial College for Women, Arya College and Sri Aurbindo College of Commerce and Management have already started the registration process for admission.

At Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College, the registration process will start from July 27 and the last date to register online is August 8. Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal, said, “The prospectus containing details regarding admission, eligibility, course intake, fee structure, reservation policy and all other instructions are available on the college website www.scdgovtcollege.ac.in.”

He said, “For any help or enquiry, students can call on 0161-2444988 from 9am to 2pm. Students can also email on scdldhhelp@gmail.com and their queries will be answered soon.”

The authorities of Government College for Girls will start the online registration process from next week and all information will be updated on the college website. Sukhwinder Kaur, associate professor in commerce, said, “Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to maintain social distancing and follow protocol. All senior professors have decided that documents will be uploaded by applicants online with the admission form. We will verify the documents later when the situation is under control. If a student is found submitting fake documents, their admission will be considered cancelled.”

To handle the queries of students, Khalsa College for Women has set up a helpdesk and receive over 50 to 60 queries daily. Mukti Gill, principal, said, “Forms are available both online and offline mode and students are applying through both modes.”

The authorities of Arya College have already started with the online registration process and the last date to apply for B. Com-1, BBA-1, BCA-1 is July 28 and for other classes is July 31. The college has decided to display the merit list of BCom on the college website and fee will also be taken online.

At Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Jhande village, Ludhiana, the last date to apply for B Com and BBA first semester online is July 29 till 3pm. The tentative merit list for Bcom 1 and BBA 1 will be displayed online on August 1 and final merit list on August 2.

At DD Jain Memorial College for Women, the registration process for admission will be available both online and offline. Sarita Behl, principal, said, “Students can register online and for any query, they can contact college authorities. Staff is deputed to guide students and all details regarding admission is available on the college website.”