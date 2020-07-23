Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27

Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27

The last date for submission of forms for all centralised courses is August 3, 2020.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 02:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Students seeking admission to various courses at the city’s government colleges can start applying from July 27. The prospectus will be available on www.dhe.chd.gov.in from July 24.

This time, the admission process for BA courses is also likely to be conducted online. For BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Sc Biotechnology (hons) and B.Sc Bioinformatics (hons), students can apply through the centralised online admission process, as was the norm over the last few years. The last date for submission of forms for all centralised courses is August 3, 2020.

IMPORTANT DATES

The prospectus will be available on www.dhe.chd.gov.in from July 24.



Start of online submission of forms July 27, 2020

Last date for form submission August 3, 2020

Display of list of applicants August 5, 2020

Online submission of discrepancies by applicants August 7, 2020

Display list of all eligible applicants August 8, 2020

Display list of applicants’ allotted college August 13, 2020

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Google to approach CCI for approval on Rs 33,737 crore deal with Jio Platforms
Jul 23, 2020 02:14 IST
Chandigarh mulls allowing nursing homes in residential areas
Jul 23, 2020 02:04 IST
Covid-19 antibodies fade rapidly, raising risk of lost immunity
Jul 23, 2020 02:03 IST
Admission to Chandigarh govt colleges starts from July 27
Jul 23, 2020 02:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.