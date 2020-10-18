Admission to PG courses: Govt colleges in Ludhiana extend last date for registration to Oct 22

Both government colleges in the city have extended the last date to apply online for postgraduate courses to October 22.

As result of bachelor of arts (BA) sixth semester was declared on Saturday evening, authorities of both colleges expect more students to apply for admission.

In the last ten days, 1,305 candidates have applied online against 700 seats in 11 PG courses at SCD Government College. At Government College for Girls, 218 students have registered online against 290 seats in eight courses.

At Government College for Girls, in MA (music) instrumental, no applications have been received for the 20 seats offered. In MA fine arts, 15 students have registered against 40 seats and 10 have applied for MA Punjabi which has 60 seats.

In MSc (IT) and postgraduate diploma in computer applications, 12 each have applied against 70 seats (30 seats in MSc (IT) and 40 in PGDCA).

For the PG diploma in nutrition and dietician, 10 candidates have applied against 20 seats. However, in MSc botany, 34 candidates have applied against 40 seats.

More applications have been received than seats available only in the Mcom course where 125 candidates have applied against 40 seats.

Gurpreet Kaur, officiating principal of GCG, said, “The sixth semester results of BA and BSc have been declared recently. So, more students will apply for postgraduate courses now. Most students of BA opt for MA music, Punjabi or fine arts. So, we expect these seats to get filled now.”

In SCD Government College, for 40 seats in MCom course, 318 candidates have applied and in MSc, 161 against 60 seats.

In MA English, the college offers 120 seats, for which 150 students have registered. In MA Hindi and Punjabi, against 60 seats in each course, 38 and 71 candidates have applied, respectively. In MSc chemistry, 81 candidates have applied against 60 seats and MSc physics, 87 have applications have been received against 60 seats.

In MCom (business innovations), the college offers 40 seats, for which 170 candidates have registered online. In MA (geography), 26 students have applied for 40 seats while in MSc (IT) 36 candidates have applied against 40 seats.

Dharam Singh Sandhu, principal of SCD Government College, said, “We have extended the last date to apply for PG courses so that students get ample time. The results of BA and BSc final year were declared recently and these candidates can now apply till October 22. The counselling for PG courses will start from October 24.”

“Students are not supposed to come to college for counselling. The admitted candidates will get a message from the college to deposit their fee as per schedule mentioned and check their status in the login account through the “My dues and payment buttons”,” he added.