Admn prioritises institutional quarantine rather than sealing off areas in Chandigarh

Chandigarh

UT adviser Manoj Parida said that the new strategy was more effective and balanced containment of spread as well as residents’ convenience.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:15 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The move comes in the aftermath of protests by residents of many containment zones of the city. The locals had complained of stigmatisation in social and professional spheres owing to the tag of ‘containment zone’. (HT FILE)

As the coronavirus spreads to congested areas in the city, the UT administration has decided to shift its approach from sealing those areas to banking upon institutional quarantine for contacts of positive patients.

Recently in Mauli Jagran, 14 members of a family and their two community contacts were found infected after which 80-odd contacts living in the vicinity were institutionally quarantined rather than sealing off the area.

Explaining the reason, UT health secretary Arun Kumar Gupta said, “In sectors, the policy for perimeter control of large areas has been restricted to the houses from where a positive case is reported. While in congested areas where social distancing is difficult to ensure, the idea is to implement institutional quarantine. In some cases both perimeter control and quarantine maybe executed.”

“Earlier, even a single case would create hue and cry and we would seal the entire area. The basic purpose was to stop the spread,” Gupta added.



PROTESTS IN CONTAINMENT ZONES

The move comes in the aftermath of protests by residents of many containment zones of the city. The locals had complained of stigmatisation in social and professional spheres owing to the tag of ‘containment zone’.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said that the new strategy was more effective and balanced containment of spread as well as residents’ convenience. “This strategy is less hard on people living near positive cases, while we focus on checking on each contact. The people are being provided better services in institutional quarantine and chances of infection spread decreases here,” he said.

Deputy commissioner of Chandigarh Mandip Singh Brar said the city had the facility for institutional quarantine of around 1,300 people in schools, PU hostels and other government buildings.

