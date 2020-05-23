Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Admn to acquire land for Dakshin Marg link to New Chandigarh at ₹75 cr

Admn to acquire land for Dakshin Marg link to New Chandigarh at ₹75 cr

The proposed road will open an alternative route to Kurali and Baddi from Chandigarh

Updated: May 23, 2020 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The UT administration has announced the award of compensation for acquiring a total of 17.76 acres land for connecting Dakshin Marg, Chandigarh, to PR4 (main road) on the Mullanpur side of the UT-Punjab boundary.

The road is aimed at improving the connectivity between Chandigarh and Mohali by opening up a direct route from Dakshin Marg to New Chandigarh. This will be in addition to the road from Madhya Marg connected to Mullanpur. It will open an alternative route to Kurali and Baddi from Chandigarh.

A total of Rs 74.67 crore compensation amount has been decided under Section 26 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act 2013.

In an order issued by UT land acquisition officer, a compensation of Rs 2.35 crore per acre has been announced for 17 families for acquiring 5.56 acres in Dhanas and that of Rs 1.44 crore acre for 93 families for 12.2 acres to be acquired in Dadumajra.



After paying the compensation, the administration will hand over the acquired land to the engineering department for the construction of the road on the Chandigarh side.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

35 migrant workers injured as bus they were travelling in overturns in UP
May 23, 2020 02:07 IST
Bodies from the sky: Horror as PIA plane crashes among homes in Pakistan
May 23, 2020 02:06 IST
PIA plane with 99 people on board crashes in Karachi, 66 dead
May 23, 2020 01:52 IST
Chandigarh’s active case count climbs to 38 as Bapu Dham woman tests positive
May 23, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.