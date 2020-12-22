Affordable rental housing scheme: MoS hands over possession letters, keys to 15 families in Maloya

Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai handed over the possession letters and keys of houses at Maloya to 15 families under the affordable rental housing scheme (ARHS) here at the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) on Monday.

Rai congratulated all 1,700 beneficiaries of the ARHS and asked them to maintain cleanliness and hygiene. He stated that two-room flats with kitchen space, with attached baths and balconies will provide them dignified living.

Rai advised the administration to ensure that all beneficiaries of the scheme were linked with other welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister.

The Chandigarh administration had appointed the CHB as state-level nodal agency and concessionaire for the scheme. The initial monthly rent has been fixed as ₹3,000 with biennially enhanced by 8% and the maximum rental period under the scheme is 25 years.

As many as 2,195 vacant small flats at Maloya were earmarked and it was decided to relocate occupants of Prefab shelters at Sectors 52 and 56 under the scheme. The CHB has allotted 1,703 flats to the families staying in the shelters.

Schemes implemented in UT reviewed

Rai also reviewed the central government development schemes being implemented by the UT administration at a meeting held at the UT State Guest House here on Monday. A brief presentation on the 47 schemes of various sectors including education, social welfare, agriculture, housing and urban affairs, health etc, being implemented in Chandigarh, was made.