After 2 months, Chandigarh opens up again

A shopkeeper in Sector 17 cleaning the shutter of his shop before it opens under relaxed norms in the fourth phase of the lockdown which comes into effect from May 18 on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Under the lockdown 4.0, Chandigarh will witness resumption of public transport, opening up of all markets, beginning of public dealing in government offices and home delivery of cooked food from restaurants among other relaxations to be allowed after nearly two months.

The relaxations come into force at midnight of May 18. In line with the central government’s order on phase four of Covid-19 lockdown, the UT administration on Monday issued fresh guidelines allowing a series of relaxations from 7am to 7pm. The city was placed under lockdown on the midnight of May 3, after the curfew imposed since March 24 was lifted.

UT administrator VPS Badnore after holding a high-level meeting on Monday allowed resumption of public transport, including buses, autos, and taxis. All non-AC buses will be operated in the tricity with the consent of neighbouring states, but will run with 50% capacity only.

The Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will at first put in service nearly half of its fleet of more than 400 buses. UT transport department officials said they are in talks with their counterparts in Haryana and Punjab for plying of CTU buses in the entire tricity.

ODD-EVEN ONLY IN CONGESTED MARKETS

All shops in the city, including those in Sector 17 and on the sector dividing roads, will be open with staggered timings (see box) from Tuesday.

However, the odd-even formula will be applicable for shops in congested markets.

Salons, spas, barber and massage shops in all markets will remain closed. Shopping malls, cinemas and theatres will also remain shut.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka or tobacco in public places is not allowed. Shops will ensure minimum six-foot distance among customers and will not allow more than five persons on the premises at a time.

CITY IS STILL UNDER RED ZONE

Chandigarh will continue to be in the red zone till further orders. However, there will be a regular review of the status by the UT health department. Six containment zones as delineated and designated earlier will continue. There will be a regular review of the boundaries of containment zones and other additions/deletions of areas.

In the containment zones, only essential activities will be allowed. There will be a strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida, said: “We have allowed relaxations as per the central government guidelines. We will also be regularly reviewing the red zone tag for the city. Now the difference between containment and non-containment zones is of primary importance.”

REGULATIONS ON PUBLIC GATHERINGS TO STAY

Wedding-related gatherings are to ensure social distancing, and the maximum number of guests allowed is 50. In funeral-related gatherings, maximum number of attendees can be only 20.

In order to implement these measures, the UT order states that the district magistrate will deploy executive magistrates as incident commanders in the respective local jurisdictions.

SALONS TO OPEN IN MOHALI

While Mohali has also implemented relaxations on vehicular movement similar to Chandigarh, when it comes to markets, even salons and spas have been allowed to operate from 7am to 6pm.

The malls will remain closed and odd-even rule will continue for shops providing non-essential items in urban areas, but all restaurants and eateries can open for home delivery.

Even services provided by electricians, plumbers and IT repairs are allowed.

Meanwhile, the Mohali civic body is all set to begin public dealing at its Sector 68 office from Tuesday. Other government and private offices can open without separate permission, but to prevent crowding, only 50% staff can be called at a given time. Banks may operate during their usual working hours without restrictions, with full staff if required, so as to facilitate increased public dealing.

Meanwhile, seven sewa kendras in the district will resume services — at DC office complex, primary health centre in Phase 3B1, SDM office in Kharar, Sunny Enclave, Lalru, sports complex in Lohgarh, Zirakpur, and Majri in Kharar — from 9am to 5pm.

STATUS QUO IN PANCHKULA, FOR NOW

Meanwhile, the Panchkula administration on Monday did not issue any fresh orders with regards to opening of shops and other activities.

Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja said: “Though we have received official orders from the state government about the new guidelines, we have not taken any new decision for the district. Shops and most other activities will remain to operate as per the existing orders and instructions.”

Fresh orders are expected after a meeting on Tuesday.

(with inputs from Mohali and Panchkula)