Sections
Home / Chandigarh / After a brief lull, Punjab sees spike in Covid cases again

After a brief lull, Punjab sees spike in Covid cases again

In past two-three days only, the state recorded over 200 cases against 202 cases between May 20 and May 29

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:02 IST

By Ravinder Vasudeva, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases after a partial relief for some days, with 403 more people testing positive and eight persons succumbing to the infection since June 1.

In past two three days only, the state recorded over 200 cases against 202 cases between May 20 and May 29.

Of the patients found positive since June 1, around one-third (33%) are those who came from outside the state or returned to India from abroad in special flights.

“The main reason behind this surge is that people have started taking things lightly. Also, they are not caring two hoots about the social-distancing norms,” state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said.



28,785 PEOPLE TESTED IN 5 DAYS

Experts believe that another reason behind the surge in cases was due to increase in testing as an average 6,000 people were tested daily in the past five days. Targeted sampling has increased in Punjab, say health officials, adding that patients are checked at all 214 flu corners in civil and sub-divisional hospitals.

So far, the state health department has conducted 1,29,821 tests, of which 28,785 were done between June 4 and 8.

“This is another reason why more cases are surfacing. We are planning to test 9,000 people daily,” said a senior health official.

Also, only 60 patients (nearly 2%) of the total number of people infected in Punjab so far have shown acute symptoms after they contracted the virus.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 days after suspected gas leak, no source detected
Jun 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Surprise BJP picks for K’taka RS polls
Jun 09, 2020 00:15 IST
Dine-ins off to slow start in Chandigarh
Jun 09, 2020 00:14 IST
Rahul has done nothing to fight Covid, says Shah
Jun 09, 2020 00:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.