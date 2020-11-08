Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Chandigarh / After a ‘complete ban’ Haryana govt allows bursting of crackers for two hours on Diwali

After a ‘complete ban’ Haryana govt allows bursting of crackers for two hours on Diwali

The state government on Friday had said it has decided to put a “complete ban” on the sale of crackers in the state to check the coronavirus spread due to pollution caused by crackers.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 22:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday in Fatehabad said people will be permitted to burst firecrackers for only two hours on Diwali. (FIle photo)

Two days after announcing a “complete ban” on the sale of firecrackers, the Haryana government on Sunday allowed bursting them for two hours on Diwali.

This decision has been taken in view of the rising levels of pollution while adhering to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to decrease air pollution, according to a government release. The state government on Friday had said it has decided to put a “complete ban” on the sale of crackers in the state to check the coronavirus spread due to pollution caused by the bursting of crackers. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday in Fatehabad said people will be permitted to burst firecrackers for only two hours on Diwali.

Also Read | Air quality in 7 Haryana cities remains ‘severe’

It has been observed that there has been a spike in coronavirus infections due to air pollution, he said. In order to reduce pollution and prevent the spread of the infection, restrictions have been imposed on the sale and bursting of crackers, he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Sonia Gandhi congratulates Biden, admires Harris’ unwavering courage
Nov 09, 2020 01:03 IST
Record spike of 7,745 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, death toll rises to 6,989
Nov 08, 2020 23:05 IST
Bihar polls: People will send message that jobs, inflation key issues, says P Chidambaram
Nov 08, 2020 23:14 IST
Stoinis, Dhawan steer Delhi Capitals into first IPL final
Nov 08, 2020 23:43 IST

latest news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 09, 2020 02:15 IST
US Election 2020: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris say it’s time to heal
Nov 09, 2020 02:01 IST
Joe Biden’s India connection runs deep
Nov 09, 2020 01:49 IST
In focus: Bihar’s Covid challenge
Nov 09, 2020 01:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.