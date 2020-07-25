After staff dissent, PGIMER puts new quarantine rules on hold

Earlier, only seven days of Covid-19 duty was allowed following which one-week quarantine was mandatory in a private accommodation. (Representational photo)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) authorities here have put the new quarantine rules on hold after objection from the health staff on Covid-19 duty.

The institute had earlier decided that the health personnel working in PGIMER’s high-risk Covid-19 treatment zones will be allowed to go home after duty instead of the mandatory seven-day quarantine at specially allotted accommodation.

To this, some employees and nurses had argued that quarantine at home was not feasible for those who were sharing their rented houses with other people. The nurses association had even shot off a letter to the PGIMER administration in this regard.

However, the administration had maintained that the decision was taken after consultations with other institutes following similar rules.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said he had directed that a meeting of officials and representatives from the nurses’ union be held to reach a consensus in the matter.

“For now, the decision on new quarantine rules have been put on hold and previous arrangement will continue,” said Dr Ram.

Earlier, only seven days of Covid-19 duty was allowed following which one-week quarantine was mandatory in a private accommodation.

However, under the new rules, the staff would work for 10 days followed by five days off, which would be deducted from their monthly quota of nine offs. After 15 days (including workdays and five-day leave), the nurses would be posted in non-covid areas for a period of 15 days, including four days of leave.

All in all, they would be working for 21 days with nine days off, similar to their previous working schedule.

The doctors will be given just two days of leave after one-week Covid-19 duty, which means they have to report back to work on the 10th day.