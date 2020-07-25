Sections
Home / Chandigarh / After staff dissent, PGIMER puts new quarantine rules on hold

After staff dissent, PGIMER puts new quarantine rules on hold

Nurses argued that home quarantine, as prescribed under the new rules, was not feasible for those living in shared spaces.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:53 IST

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Earlier, only seven days of Covid-19 duty was allowed following which one-week quarantine was mandatory in a private accommodation. (Representational photo)

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) authorities here have put the new quarantine rules on hold after objection from the health staff on Covid-19 duty.

The institute had earlier decided that the health personnel working in PGIMER’s high-risk Covid-19 treatment zones will be allowed to go home after duty instead of the mandatory seven-day quarantine at specially allotted accommodation.

To this, some employees and nurses had argued that quarantine at home was not feasible for those who were sharing their rented houses with other people. The nurses association had even shot off a letter to the PGIMER administration in this regard.

However, the administration had maintained that the decision was taken after consultations with other institutes following similar rules.



PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said he had directed that a meeting of officials and representatives from the nurses’ union be held to reach a consensus in the matter.

“For now, the decision on new quarantine rules have been put on hold and previous arrangement will continue,” said Dr Ram.

Earlier, only seven days of Covid-19 duty was allowed following which one-week quarantine was mandatory in a private accommodation.

However, under the new rules, the staff would work for 10 days followed by five days off, which would be deducted from their monthly quota of nine offs. After 15 days (including workdays and five-day leave), the nurses would be posted in non-covid areas for a period of 15 days, including four days of leave.

All in all, they would be working for 21 days with nine days off, similar to their previous working schedule.

The doctors will be given just two days of leave after one-week Covid-19 duty, which means they have to report back to work on the 10th day.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indian matchmaking hit hard in era of distancing and coronavirus
Jul 26, 2020 03:51 IST
Rakhi 2020: Online options see an upward swing this year
Jul 26, 2020 03:28 IST
Punjab CM hails Canada’s decision to reject ‘Refrendum 2020’
Jul 26, 2020 03:05 IST
Nine more die in Punjab, 468 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,684
Jul 26, 2020 03:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.