After woman cop tests positive in Chandigarh, police lines to be sanitised daily

Four women constables living in the same barracks have shown symptoms, but their test reports are awaited, say sources

Updated: May 12, 2020 23:21 IST

By Shub Karman Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Tuesday began disinfecting the barracks housing nearly 200 constable-rank personnel at its recruit training centre (RTC) in Sector 26, after a 25-year-old policewomen tested positive for Covid-19.

Speaking on the first case among the local force, superintendent of police (SP, headquarters) Manoj Kumar Meena, said, “At least seven of her colleagues living in the same barrack have been quarantined and they will be tested by health officials.” A source privy to the matter said four women constables living in the same barracks have shown symptoms, but their test reports are awaited.

A barrack can easily accommodate around 16-17 persons, but due to social distancing, only eight were asked to stay together. “From now on, sanitisation of barracks, and the police lines in general, will be done on a daily basis,” said Meena. The movement inside the police lines and the recruitment centre have also been restricted. Barring cops, no one is being allowed to leave the campus.

The infected cop was working in a team at the grain market in Sector 26 and reported to the police hospital in Sector 26 after feeling sick.



Last year, nearly 520 new recruits joined the Chandigarh Police force and were undergoing training at the recruitment centre. Due to the pandemic, everyone was put on field duties to enforce prohibitory orders.

Apart from the new recruits, nearly 900 families of cops live on the same campus.

