Agent sells fake insurance for luxury cars in Chandigarh, held

The accused rented a cyber café in Sector 44 to make the bogus documents.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 23:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The accused in police custody in Sector 17, Chandigarh, on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Police have arrested a Sector 25 resident for issuing fake insurance policies for luxury vehicles in lieu of ₹2,000.

The accused, Suraj Pal (36) was on Thursday produced in court which remanded him to one-day police custody.

Police have recovered 12 registration certificates of luxury cars, three fake insurance policies and a stamp in the name of Dr Preet Mehra, a doctor at GMCH, Sector 32. They are trying to ascertain how the accused made the stamp or if the doctor is also involved in the crime.

The fraud came to light after Avneet Saini, a Sector 44 resident, informed the police that he had got an insurance policy issued through the accused and paid him ₹2,000. However, on checking the policy online, he found it to be a fake.



Acting on this, the police arrested Suraj Pal and registered a case under sections 420, 468, 472 and 474 of the IPC against him at the Sector 17 police station.

During interrogation, Suraj Pal revealed that he had issued 25 fake policies so far and charged ₹2,000 for each. The accused had also taken a cyber café on rent in Sector 44 where he used to make the fake insurance policies. Police have also seized Pal’s computer, scanner and register, and are verifying the involvement of others in the fraud.

