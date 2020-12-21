Aggressive drive against non-segregated waste in Mohali from Jan 1

The Mohali municipal corporation (MC) will begin an aggressive challaning drive from January 1 against non-segregation of waste at source from January 1 in compliance with National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules.

Though defaulters were to be penalised from April this year, no challans were issued up to June because of Covid-19 restrictions.The 49 who were fined after that, included one person in August, four in September, 31 in November and 13 till date in December.

MC fines Rs 250 for non segregation of waste and Rs 1,000 for littering (for which 51 challans have been issued so far) .

Awareness campaign

Confirming the renewed efforts to penalise defaulters, MC commissioner Kamal Kumar Garg said people were being educated about the importance of segregating waste at source.

The MC in January last year submitted its action plan to the NGT for solid waste and garbage management, setting a deadline of March 31, 2020, to implement garbage segregation at source.

On the current situation, Rajan Khamriya, president of the Safai Majdoor Federation, said most locals were segregating waste. “We have urged all the residents to carry out segregation. I think once the civic body starts issuing challans aggressively they will obey the rules.”

Slapdash waste management efforts have seen Mohali slipping to 157 rank among 382 cities in the nationwide Swachh Survekshan ranking this year from 153 in 2019 and 109 in 2018.

MC’s action plan

MC has identified 62 pockets generating 30kg garbage daily while chalking out an action plan according to solid waste management rules of 2016.

According to previous plans, areas where garbage of above 100kg was generated were categorised as bulk waste generating pockets, which has now been changed to 30kg.