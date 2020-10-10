Sections
Agri laws: Protesting farmers block highways in Mohali

They also demanded the three bills be translated into Punjabi and distributed all across Punjab so that people can understand them

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 00:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Members of farmers’ unions protesting in Mohali on Friday. (HT Photo)

Various factions of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Friday staged protests against the recently enacted farm laws and blocked Kharar-Landran road near Kharar and Ambala-Chandigarh highway near Lalru, causing inconvenience to the commuters.

BKU (Sidhupur), BKU (Lakhowal) and Kul Hind Kisan Sabha Mohali blocked Landran road for nearly one hour.

They also burnt effigies to register their agitation. Naib tehsildar Puneet Bansal, DSP Manjeet Singh, and DSP Rupinderjit Kaur along with policemen managed the agitators and termed the protest peaceful.

In Lalru, at least 130 protesters, led by BKU (Lakhowal) vice-president Manpreet Singh Amlala, blocked the highway, forcing police to divert the traffic.

While addressing the farmers, farm leaders said they would even shut the Dappar toll plaza if their demands are not met.

They also demanded the three bills be translated into Punjabi and distributed all across Punjab so that people can know what actually is there in them.

