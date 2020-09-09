Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Agri minister Dalal urges farmers to put off K’shetra protest in view of pandemic

Agri minister Dalal urges farmers to put off K’shetra protest in view of pandemic

Assures that the three Central ordinances, against which the protest has been called, are farmer-friendly

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 20:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal on Wednesday urged farmers to not hold the proposed Kisan rally at Kurukshetra on September 10.

The farmers have given a call to hold the rally to protest against three farm-related ordinances of the Union government.

Dalal said these Ordinances, introduced by the Central government, have only given a facility to farmers that if a private agency wants to purchase outside government mandis at a price higher than the minimum support price (MSP), then the farmers can sell their crop at a higher price.

He clarified that the state government is committed to provide MSP for all the crops of the farmers in the state.



Urging farmers to postpone the rally in view of Covid-19 crisis, Dalal said, “Haryana government is a farmer-friendly government. It has consistently taken pro-farmer decisions, such as giving compensation and developing new mandis.”

The minister also clarified that even after the introduction of these Ordinances, government mandis will not be closed and procurement of crops on MSP will continue. He said that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has already given directions to the officers concerned to draft policy to ensure that the trade inside the mandis does not get hampered due to procurement done outside the mandis.

Dalal said that some people are misleading farmers by pretending to be farmer-friendly and appealed to the farmers to not get misled by such people.

