Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Agri ordinances not violative of federal structure: Centre

Agri ordinances not violative of federal structure: Centre

There is no need for anyone to fall prey to the illusions over MSP. Purchase of crops at MSP will continue, says Narendra Singh Tomar, Union agriculture minister

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With the Punjab government targeting the Centre over an ordinance which allows barrier-free trade in the farm sector, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday said the ordinance would not violate the spirit of federal structure in any way.

Tomar also slammed opposition parties for creating “illusions” over the minimum support price (MSP) for foodgrain and said the assured price to farmers would continue.

“I want to clarify that this ordinance does not violate the spirit of the federal structure. Agriculture is a state subject but the Union government was empowered by the constitution to bring any reform related to agricultural produce. It’s a historical moment for the farmers as change in rules will end the inspector raj,” said Tomar, while addressing reporters here through videoconference.

The Union minister’s statement came a day after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh dubbed the ordinance as “violative” of the federal structure. Captain had also warned that it could pave the way for disbanding the MSP regime as well as the foodgrain procurement regime, triggering unrest among the state’s farmers.



The Centre on Friday notified two key ordinances to kick in agriculture reforms and help farmers trade freely and fetch better prices.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance-2020 allows barrier-free trade in agriculture produce outside the notified APMC (Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees) mandis. It proposes to bar state governments from imposing taxes on sale and purchase of farm produce undertaken outside the mandis and give farmers the freedom to sell their produce at remunerative prices.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance-2020 empowers farmers to engage with processors, aggregators, wholesalers, large retailers and exporters through advanced agreements on pre-agreed prices.

Tomar said the state’s APMC Act will stay and the states continue to collect taxes within their mandis. He said the Centre had neither intention nor tried to force any law on any state. He was reacting to Amarinder Singh’s remarks that the law was forced on Punjab.

Defends Harsimrat’s statement

When questioned over Akali Dal’s statement on these reforms, especially by Bathinda MP and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Tomar said, “The Akali Dal represents farmers and the party has all right to express all sort of feelings of the peasantry,”.

The ordinances, he said, were brought after through discussions in the cabinet.

“Moreover, Harisimrat has not said anything against ordinances at all. She had only reacted to questions over apprehensions on stopping the MSP system and rightly said that MSP should not be stopped. She has only cleared Centre’s position as MSP will continue,” said Tomar

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Normandy remembers D-Day without crowds amid pandemic
Jun 07, 2020 02:52 IST
World witnesses another day of protests over George Floyd’s death
Jun 07, 2020 02:47 IST
MHA studies tools to monitor darknet
Jun 07, 2020 02:40 IST
One held for drawing ₹5 lakh pay from schools
Jun 07, 2020 02:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.