Home / Chandigarh / Air quality in 11 Haryana cities ‘very poor’

Air quality in 11 Haryana cities ‘very poor’

The AQI in Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Panipat, Manesar, Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Bahadurgharh plunged hovered between 325 and 366.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The air quality in 11 cities of Haryana was recorded as ‘very poor’ and ‘poor’ in nine other cities on Wednesday even as stubble burning due to paddy harvesting is almost over in the state.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Yamunanagar, Rohtak, Panipat, Manesar, Kurukshetra, Jind, Hisar, Gurugram, Fatehabad, Faridabad and Bahadurgharh plunged into “very poor” category, hovering between 325 and 366, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The overall AQI of Bahadurgarh was 325, Faridabad 326, Gurugram 324, Fatehabad 352,and Yamunanagar 366.

The air quality of Ambala, Ballabgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Kaithal, Karnal, Narnaul, Panchkula, Sirsa and Sonepat was “poor”. The AQI in Bhiwani was “moderate”.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory and 101 to 200 moderate. The AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300. The AQI is categorised ‘very poor’ between 301-400 mark and it crosses over to ‘severe’ zone at 401.

