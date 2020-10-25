Air quality in 12 Haryana cities dips to ‘very poor’ as farm fires increase

The air quality in 12 cities of Haryana turned ‘very poor’ on Sunday as the number of farm fires due to paddy stubble burning witnessed a steady increase, according to official data.

The residents of Ambala, Bahadurgarh, Dharuhera, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Yamunanagar were exposed to ‘very poor’ air quality.

According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) of five cities—Faridabad, Fatehabad, Jind, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar—was worse than 349 in Delhi. The AQI in Panchkula was ‘satisfactory’.

The index value of five cities with very poor air quality went past 350. For example, the AQI of Fatehabad was 360, Yamunanagar 355, Jind 354, Kurukshetra 352, and Faridabad 350.

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, 101 to 200 moderate, 201 to 300 poor, 301 to 400 very poor and 401 to 500 severe.

The AQI of seven cities Bhiwani (265), Karnal (238), Manesar (275), Rohtak (296), Sirsa (244), Sonepat (237) and Ballabgarh (290) was ‘poor’ in last 24 hours.

Also, the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) detected 213 new Active Fire Locations until Saturday, increasing the total number of farm fires to 3,773 since September 25 when the monitoring began in the state.

Karnal district is leading with 731 farm fire incidents followed by Kurukshetra 675, Kaithal 653, Ambala 479, Fatehabad 304, Yamunanagar 264, Jind 254, Hisar 107,and Sirsa 101 and Palwal 58.

Focus on pollution hotspots

Government sources say since October 15 various steps were implemented in the National Capital Region (NCR) districts of Haryana. The focus is on the identified pollution hotspots in the NCR districts and towns like Faridabad, Gurugram, Sonepat, Panipat and Bahadurgarh.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has issued directions for night patrolling by teams constituted at district-level in the NCR towns. The use of diesel generator sets has been banned—barring essential/emergency services—in Faridabad and Gurugram towns.

The HSPCB has directed that large construction projects, including highways and metro will have to provide undertaking to the HSPCB that they will adhere to the prescribed dust management norms. The industries in red and orange category have been asked to submit an undertaking that they will use only authorised fuel and not operate without adequate pollution control measures.