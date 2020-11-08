Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Air quality in 7 Haryana cities remains ‘severe’

Air quality in 7 Haryana cities remains ‘severe’

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Gurugram, Faridabad, Dharuhera, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal and Panipat was ‘severe’ with AQI levels going past 400.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 19:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Commuters on NH-48 amid smog in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

The air quality in seven cities of Haryana remained ‘severe’ while the AQI in nine cities was ‘very poor’ on Sunday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The air quality index (AQI) in three cities was recorded ‘poor’.

According to the CPCB, the air quality in Gurugram, Faridabad, Dharuhera, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal and Panipat was ‘severe’ with AQI levels going past 400.

AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate. However, AQI between 201 to 300 is classified poor, 301 to 400 very poor and it crosses over to the severe zone at 401.



The nine cities with ‘very poor’ AQI were Bahadurgarh, Ballabgarh, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Rohtak, Sonepat and Yamunanagar. Ambala, Bhiwani and Palwal recorded ‘poor’ AQI while the air quality of Panchkula was ‘moderate’.

Sell, burst firecrackers for only two hours on Diwali: CM

Two days after announcing a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said the state government has now decided to “permit people to sell and burst firecrackers for only two hours on Diwali”.

“The decision has been taken in view of the rising levels of pollution and adhering to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding it,” an official spokesperson said, quoting Khattar, who was interacting with reporters in Daulatapur village of Fatehabad on Sunday.

“The chief minister has said people can only burst crackers for two hours on Diwali in the state,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, Khattar had announced a complete ban on the sale of firecrackers in the state to prevent air pollution.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India looks to continuity in ties under Biden, experts expect rebalancing in some areas
Nov 08, 2020 18:01 IST
BigBasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users put on sale on dark web
Nov 08, 2020 18:32 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:37 IST
Groundwork done, Modi govt set to deal with incoming Biden administration
Nov 08, 2020 14:17 IST

latest news

Air quality in 7 Haryana cities remains ‘severe’
Nov 08, 2020 19:33 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Stoinis opens with Dhawan as DC opt to bat in Qualifier 2
Nov 08, 2020 19:37 IST
Haryana govt to recruit 1,000 AYUSH assistants to encourage yoga in schools
Nov 08, 2020 19:31 IST
Contractor booked for causing death by negligence in Ludhiana
Nov 08, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.