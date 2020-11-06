Sections
Air quality in 7 Haryana cities turns severe

Farm fires in the state remained unabated with 199 incidents reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active farm fires to 6,581

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 00:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Karnal

Seven cities in Haryana ranked ‘severe’ and 11 ‘very poor’ on the air quality index (AQI)  on Thursday.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board air quality bulletin, air quality in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Bahadurgarh, Daruhera, Jind and Kaithal was ‘severe’ with the AQI crossing 400.

The air quality in Ambala, Ballabgarh, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Panipat, Rohtak, Sonepat and Yamunanagar was categorised’ very poor’, with an AQI of over 300. The air quality of Panchkula, Palwal and Sirsa cities was categorised ‘poor’ was an AQI of around 200.

However, farm fires in the state remained unabated with 199 incidents reported in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative active farm fires to 6,581.

As per the Haryana Space Applications Centre, most farm fires were reported in Kaithal (1,223), followed by Karnal (986), Fatehabad (883), Kurukshetra (823), Ambala (774), Yamunanagar (445) and Sirsa (294).

