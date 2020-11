AITA Championship Series tennis tournament in Chandigarh: Aditya to lock horns with Aarush in U-16 boys final

Aditya Chauhan will cross swords with Aarush Sharma, while Harleen Dhanda will meet Radhika Vasudeva, in the U-16 boys and girls finals on the final day of the AITA Championship Series (CS-3) Tennis Tournament at the CLTA Stadium in Sector 10 on Wednesday.

Using his experience, Aditya of CLTA had easily defeated Rakshit Dhankar in a close contested semis match by 9-6. He will meet fifth-seed Aarush Sharma in the final who defeated Arnav Bishnoi 9-2.

In the girls’ semis, top-seed Harleen had defeated Vanya Arora 9-3. Harleen dominated throughout the match with her aggressive ground strokes. In another semis game, second-seed Radhika easily defeated Harnoor Kaur Sidhu. Both of them had played good tennis to tie at 4-4, after which Radhika picked up momentum and won.

Result tally

Semi-finals

Boys’ U-16: Aditya Chauhan (HR) beat Rakshit Dhankar (CH) 9-6; Aarush Sharma (PB) beat Arnav Bishnoi (CH) 9-2

Girls’ U-16: Harleen Kaur Dhanda (HR) beat Vanya Arora (HR) 9-3; Radhika Vasudeva (CH) beat Harnoor Kaur Sidhu (HR) 9-4

Quarter-finals

Boys’ U-16:

Aditya Chauhan (HR) beat Anirudh Sangra (CH) 9-4; Rakshit Dhankar (CH) beat Akshat Dhull (CH) 9-5; Aarush Sharma (PB) beat Rishi Dahiya (PB) 9-3; Arnav Bishnoi (CH) beat Keshav Dangi (CH) 9-5

Girls’ U-16

Harleen Kaur Dhanda (HR) beat Riya Kaushik (CH) 9-5; Vanya Arora (HR) beat Rubani Kaur Sidhu (HR) 9-5; Harnoor Kaur Sidhu (HR) beat Shriya Singh (HR) 9-1; Radhika Vasudeva (CH) beat Sidhak Kaur (PB) 9-5.