Ajay Chautala is JJP’s national president

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala was on Monday appointed as the new national president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). Ajay, who was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in January...

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 21:29 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala (right, centre) during the national executive meeting of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with his son and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala in Panchkula on Monday. (ANI)

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala was on Monday appointed as the new national president of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

Ajay, who was sentenced to 10-year imprisonment in January 2013 by a special CBI court after being convicted in the JBT teachers’ recruitment case, is still serving his sentence. His elder son Dushyant is Haryana deputy chief minister.

A JJP spokesperson said that party’s Haryana president Nishan Singh announced Ajay’s appointment as the national president after a meeting of the newly constituted state executive members. The spokesperson said that the national executive of the party decided his name unanimously.

