Akalis submit memo to DCs seeking action in seed scam

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday submitted memorandum to deputy commissioners across the state demanding immediate arrest of all those responsible for the multi-crore seed scam, besides an independent probe by a central agency or the high court.

In identical memos to DCs for Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Akali leaders, including district presidents, MPs, ex-MPs, legislators and constituency representatives, demanded that all farmers who had been duped should be identified district-wise and given compensation.

The Akali leaders, who maintained strict social distancing while submitting the memorandum, also rejected the alleged cover up exercise initiated by the state government, including the latest move to hold a vigilance inquiry into the case, according to a party release.

SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said the vigilance department was not expected to act against cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was accused of patronising the main accused in the case.

In Mansa, Akali MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the perpetrators of the seed scam had played with the lives of farmers. Another leader Daljit Singh Cheema said only custodial interrogation of the spurious seed producer could unravel the entire scam.