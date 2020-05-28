Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Akalis submit memo to DCs seeking action in seed scam

Akalis submit memo to DCs seeking action in seed scam

In identical memos to DCs for Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Akali leaders, including district presidents, MPs, ex-MPs, legislators and constituency representatives, demanded that all farmers who had been duped should be identified district-wise and given compensation

Updated: May 28, 2020 23:41 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Thursday submitted memorandum to deputy commissioners across the state demanding immediate arrest of all those responsible for the multi-crore seed scam, besides an independent probe by a central agency or the high court.

In identical memos to DCs for Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, Akali leaders, including district presidents, MPs, ex-MPs, legislators and constituency representatives, demanded that all farmers who had been duped should be identified district-wise and given compensation.

The Akali leaders, who maintained strict social distancing while submitting the memorandum, also rejected the alleged cover up exercise initiated by the state government, including the latest move to hold a vigilance inquiry into the case, according to a party release.

SAD leader and former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said the vigilance department was not expected to act against cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who was accused of patronising the main accused in the case.



In Mansa, Akali MP Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the perpetrators of the seed scam had played with the lives of farmers. Another leader Daljit Singh Cheema said only custodial interrogation of the spurious seed producer could unravel the entire scam.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

GB Nagar sent over 1 lakh migrants home on 59 trains in last 12 days
May 28, 2020 23:57 IST
Three cyclists hit the pedal, collect ₹4 lakh for migrants, cops
May 28, 2020 23:57 IST
With 11 fresh cases, Covid-19 count reaches 377 in GB Nagar
May 28, 2020 23:57 IST
Farmers can get loans up to 70% of their produce cost
May 28, 2020 23:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.