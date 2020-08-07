All 25 juveniles at Chandigarh’s observation home clear Class 10, 12 exams

As many as 11 students of Class 10 obtained first division and six second division. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

All 24 children, living in the Observation-cum-Special Home, Sector 25, have cleared their secondary and senior secondary examinations through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS).

This was shared by the Juvenile Justice Monitoring Committee, which monitors the implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2015 within the Punjab and Haryana high court’s jurisdiction.

The committee is headed by high court justice Jaswant Singh.

“He has issued directions to Paramjeet Singh, district and sessions judge, Chandigarh, and Ashok Kumar Maan, chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Chandigarh, to closely monitor the facilities being made available to the children and submit regular reports,” the official statement mentioned.

The special home’s superintendent shared that seven students had appeared for Class 12 board exams, with five securing first division and two scoring 57.42% and 57.33% marks, respectively.

Remaining 17 students appeared for Class 10 exams. As many as 11 students obtained first division and six second division.

Justice Singh has sought an assessment to establish the children’s area of interest and that they are suitably rehabilitated in a job-oriented vocational training.