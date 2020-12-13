All Chandigarh residents will have to register for Covid vaccine

Registration will be done through three methods – bulk registration, self-registration and registration through survey. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Residents willing to receive the Covid-19 vaccine will have to register for it first, as outlined in Chandigarh’s vaccination plan.

The UT health department will be giving the vaccine to healthcare workers first, followed by residents aged over 50 and those having comorbidities. While the healthcare workers are already being identified, the remaining population will have to register in advance on the CoWin-20 mobile app.

“After the health and frontline workers, registration of all residents above 50 years of age and comorbid population will be started. While everyone in these categories is eligible for getting the vaccine, it is not mandatory. We are awaiting central government instructions on the registration protocol for them,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director health services, UT.

Registration will be done through three methods – bulk registration, self-registration and registration through survey.

Health and frontline workers are being registered through the bulk method.

“People other than health and frontline workers are likely to be registered through self-registration and survey,” said Dr Kang.

Vaccination sites, sessions

Following registration, an SMS will be sent to the beneficiaries with details of the vaccination session site, date and time.

For now, the vaccination sites are planned at GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and the civil hospitals. These may also be set up at government schools and community centres as the programme is scaled up.

“The SMS will be sent to both the beneficiary and the health officials. If a person misses a scheduled appointment, a second SMS will be sent automatically with a renewed appointment,” said Dr Kang.

The session sites will have separate entry and exit points. “There will be three rooms for the vaccination process. In the first room, the registered person will be medically examined, while the vaccine will be administered in the second. Thereafter, the person will be under observation for 30 minutes in the third before being allowed to leave,” she added.

Post vaccination all beneficiaries will get online certificates.