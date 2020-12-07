All party MLAs stand in solidarity with farmers: JJP

With pressure mounting on the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) to quit the Haryana government and a section of its legislators openly backing the agitating farmers, the party on Monday said the entire rank and file of the party, including all the 10 JJP MLAs, “stand in solidarity with the peasants.”

Speaking to reporters here, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala expressed optimism over the December 9 talk to be held between the Union government and the farmers that might break the logjam.

As the opposition parties and farmer unions have been asking the JJP to withdraw support to the BJP government, Chautala said there was no need to quit and that all the MLAs are supporting the farmers. “The resignation is not a solution to the issues raised by the farmers and such a step will only invite fresh elections, resulting in wastage of public money,” he said.

Stating that the farmers and khaps are most important for the JJP, Chautala said not only the 90 Haryana MLAs and the Union government but also the khaps, 36 biradari (communities) and all sarv samaj in Haryana stand with the farmers and are praying for speedy solution of all issues.

“We respect khap’s decision and accept it,” he said, pointing out that senior party leaders along with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala have been consistently in touch with the Union ministers and advocating the case of farmers.