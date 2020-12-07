Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / All party MLAs stand in solidarity with farmers: JJP

All party MLAs stand in solidarity with farmers: JJP

JJP leader Digvijay Chautala expressed optimism over the December 9 talk to be held between the Union government and the farmers that might break the logjam.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 21:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

With pressure mounting on the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) to quit the Haryana government and a section of its legislators openly backing the agitating farmers, the party on Monday said the entire rank and file of the party, including all the 10 JJP MLAs, “stand in solidarity with the peasants.”

Speaking to reporters here, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala expressed optimism over the December 9 talk to be held between the Union government and the farmers that might break the logjam.

As the opposition parties and farmer unions have been asking the JJP to withdraw support to the BJP government, Chautala said there was no need to quit and that all the MLAs are supporting the farmers. “The resignation is not a solution to the issues raised by the farmers and such a step will only invite fresh elections, resulting in wastage of public money,” he said.

Stating that the farmers and khaps are most important for the JJP, Chautala said not only the 90 Haryana MLAs and the Union government but also the khaps, 36 biradari (communities) and all sarv samaj in Haryana stand with the farmers and are praying for speedy solution of all issues.

“We respect khap’s decision and accept it,” he said, pointing out that senior party leaders along with deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala have been consistently in touch with the Union ministers and advocating the case of farmers.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India speeding up review of Pfizer, Astra Covid-19 vaccines: Official
Dec 07, 2020 21:29 IST
China dispatches warplanes, troops for Pak drill at base near India border
Dec 07, 2020 20:46 IST
Air India allows for a free date change on tickets if passengers miss flights due to Bharat Bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:12 IST
India, Nepal discuss creation of cross-border economic zones
Dec 07, 2020 20:13 IST

latest news

BJP worker dies as Bengal police goes tough to stop Siliguri rally; party calls bandh
Dec 07, 2020 21:46 IST
MP: On Bharat bandh eve, people stock essentials in Indore
Dec 07, 2020 21:38 IST
Fardeen Khan says he lost 18 kgs in 6 months
Dec 07, 2020 21:36 IST
All party MLAs stand in solidarity with farmers: JJP
Dec 07, 2020 21:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.