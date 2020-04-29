Chandigarh’s doubling rate dips below national average for the first time

At 6.64 days, Chandigarh’s Covid-19 cases, for the first time, doubled faster than the national average of 10.2 days on Tuesday.

The doubling rate is the average calculated by using growth over the past seven days.

This has prompted the UT administration to test each and every symptomatic person in the “affected pockets”.

Amid the developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled UT administrator VPS Badnore to take stock of the situation in the city.

Apprising Modi about the steps taken to fight Covid-19, Badnore explained how health authorities were dealing with infected patients and others coming from neighbouring states to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, and Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

Badnore also told Modi that the tricity authorities were cooperating and coordinating effectively, it was learnt.

According to the Union health ministry guidelines, states and union territories had to calculate the doubling rate on a daily or weekly basis, and in case the rate fell below four, the area was designated a red zone, where curfew and other relaxations were not allowed.

Significantly, the city was declared a Covid-19 hotspot by the Central government on April 15 and a “containment” zone on April 18 by the administration. A curfew was imposed in the city on March 24, which will remain in force up to May 3.

The problem areas

The administration had also declared three areas in the city, Dhanas Kachi Colony, Sector 30B and Bapu Dham Colony as affected pockets, where strict restrictions on movement have been imposed.

As many as 31 cases were reported positive from here, including 16 from Bapu Dham Colony and 14 from Sector 30B.

The UT administration would be testing each and every symptomatic person in these areas, UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida said on Tuesday. Health workers were screening the pockets.

On Tuesday, 13 of the 14 fresh Covid-19 positives cases were reported from Bapu Dham (8) and Sector 30B (5).

“The outbreak needs to be contained by focusing all our energy and resources in these pockets,” Parida said.

Apart from sealing the area, help from local volunteers and leaders would be taken to ensure locals maintain social distancing.

“CCTV cameras would be installed and drones used to check if social distancing norms were being followed. Regular police patrolling would also be done,” Parida added.