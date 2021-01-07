Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / All villagers around Panipat refinery to undergo health check-up by June 30

All villagers around Panipat refinery to undergo health check-up by June 30

Will be conducted in the next six months to find out the impact on their health due to the pollution caused by the facility as alleged by the locals in their complaint to the agency

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:16 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times Karnal

The villagers had filed a complaint with the NGT in 2018, alleging that the emission and liquid discharge from the refinery was polluting the air and ground water in the area. (HT Photo)

Following the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), health check-up of all residents of six villages located around the Indian Oil Corporation’s Panipat refinery will be conducted in the next six months to find out the impact on their health due to the pollution caused by the facility as alleged by the locals in their complaint to the agency.

The decision was taken at a meeting of officials from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and district administration on Wednesday. The villages in question are: Singhpura, Sithana, Dadlana, Bohli, Bal-Jattan and Kutana.

The villagers had filed a complaint with the NGT in 2018, alleging that the emission and liquid discharge from the refinery was polluting the air and ground water in the area, which was affecting their health. The complaint was filed by Singhpura sarpanch Satpal Singh Sarpanch.

Taking note of the complaint, the NGT in 2018 formed a joint committee comprising the officials from the CPCB, HSPCB and district administration to find out the impact on human health and environment.



In its report, the inspection team highlighted that the issues being raised by the people were true to some extent. It cited a kutcha drain as a source of pollution, along with refinery that it found was discharging effluents in the forest.

In May 2019, on the recommendations of the first assessment report of the joint committee, the NGT directed the oil company to deposit ₹17.31 crore as an interim compensation to the CPCB for the restoration of environment and later in July last year, the tribunal again directed IOCL officials to deposit a sum of ₹25 crore as interim compensation for restoration of environment, subject to further orders.

Panipat chief medical officer Sant Lal Verma, who attended Wednesday’s meeting, said the directions have been issued for the health check-up of the villagers. “We will submit a report about the infrastructure and manpower required for the check-ups,” he said.

Officials from the state pollution control board said all the basic tests related to respiratory problems will be conducted by June 30, 2021.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US Capitol locked down as Trump supporters clash with police; security breach reported
by Associated Press| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Amid bird flu scare, poultry from southern states banned in MP, control rooms set up in districts
by HT Correspondent
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Maharashtra realty boost: Construction premiums are slashed by 50%
by HT Correspondent
Moderna vaccine gets EU’s approval
by Agencies
Telecom operators ask Centre for clear 5G roll-out road map
by Ishita Guha
HC stays appointment of Sonepat magistrate as Hockey Haryana administrator
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.