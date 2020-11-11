Allot land for religious places: Gian Chand Gupta

Haryana vidhan sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta has reportedly expressed his disappointment over delay in land allotment for religious places and slow progress of other projects.

Gupta held a meeting with the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials on Wednesday.

Asking HSVP officials about the status of land allotment to religious institutions, Gupta expressed disappointment over the fact that though plots had been identified in some sectors it was taking a long time for officials to allot it, sources said.

The principal secretary, town and country planning, Haryana, AK Singh, was asked by Gupta to look into the matter at the earliest.

When Gupta was told that the municipal corporation had not submitted the drawings for the Sector 15 community centre, he asked the civic body to speed up work.