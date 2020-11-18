Allotment of houses to Chandigarh MC staffers goes online

From now on, employees of the Chandigarh municipal corporation have to submit online application for allotment of government houses.

Launching the eAwas scheme on Wednesday, mayor Raj Bala Malik said employees can submit their application for allotment, change and mutual exchange of MC pool houses through the website www.eawas.mcchandigarh.gov.in.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said manual allotment has been done away with and existing applications pending with the house allotment committee are “hereby quashed”.

The form has to be filled in and forwarded by the head of department/office. Applications received on or before 20th of a month will be considered for allotment in the succeeding month. Those received after that will be considered for allotment after the succeeding month.

Yadav said the committee will examine the form, and after considering all eligible ones, the seniority list will be updated every month on the website. Report of vacant government houses fit for allotment/occupation in the MC pool will also be updated online.

Bidding system

The allotment will be made through a bidding system every month.Eligible applicants existing in the current seniority list will submit maximum three options/bids for allotment of a house of the type applied for from 1st to 8th of every month.

The allotment of houses will be made to the seniormost applicant keeping in view their bids as per seniority list. The applicants who are not allotted houses after bidding will have the option to submit/exercise their bid from 1st to 8th of the succeeding month of the calendar year.

Intimation of allotment to successful applicant will be given through SMS.