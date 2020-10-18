Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Allottees of CHB’s Sector-51 flats can now get conveyance deeds

Allottees of CHB’s Sector-51 flats can now get conveyance deeds

The decision will benefit owners who bought the flats from original allottees. They will now be able to get the property registered in their names, a CHB official said.

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 00:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The CHB flats in Sector 51. (HT FILE)

The allottees of the Sector-51 Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) flats can now get their conveyance deeds made.

The decision will benefit owners who bought the flats from original allottees. They will now be able to get the property registered in their names, a CHB official said.

The process for the 160 two-bedroom flats, allotted under the self-finance scheme of 2010, has begun, and forms, checklists and applications can be downloaded from the CHB website.

The lock-in period for the scheme is five years and the conveyance deed is done only after that. The two-bedroom flats in Sector 51 were allotted by the CHB in 2015, which means the lock-in period ended in February 2020. “The work was delayed due to the pandemic. Apart from this, most of the CHB staffers were also engaged in pandemic-related duties,” the official said.

“CHB has already approved two such deeds,” the official added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat MI in 2nd Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:42 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

Timely EMI payers may be rewarded
Oct 19, 2020 00:48 IST
15-year-old raped in UP, accused arrested
Oct 19, 2020 00:39 IST
Share of farm fires in PM2.5 forecast to rise
Oct 19, 2020 00:30 IST
Maharashtra sees lowest one-day Covid toll since July 18; tally 1,595,381
Oct 19, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.