Allow opening of small shops, biz and industries, Capt to Shah

Punjab chief Captain Amarinder Singh has urged Union home minister Amit Shah to allow opening of small shops, businesses and industries in all areas except containment zones. In his letter to Shah, Amarinder has also given an assurance of complying with norms to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Centre had asked for written submission of issues from some CMs, with nine others getting to speak with the Prime Minister via a videoconference on Monday. Amarinder has listed release of Punjab’s GST arrears of Rs 4,386 crore and a revenue deficit grant to meet the shortfall in revenue, combined with the need for higher expenditure on relief and healthcare, to manage and contain Covid-19.

He also demanded bonus to farmers for staggered purchase of wheat, as well as direct cash assistance to daily industrial and agricultural labour. He also reiterated the state’s demand for assistance to MSMEs and power generation and distribution companies by way of interest subvention, deferment of loans by commercial banks and reduction in GST on coal.

“A revenue grant for the next three months, with flexibility to spend as per local conditions, would help tide over the acute fiscal crisis faced due to revenue shortfall,” the CM wrote, reiterated his suggestion that 15th finance commission should review its report for the current year. “The 15th Finance Commission should recommend devolution of funds for five years beginning from April 1, 2021 (instead of 2020) onwards, after factoring in the impact of the pandemic,” the CM suggested.

He also demanded a special risk insurance of police personnel and sanitary workers engaged in fight against the pandemic and relief for daily wage and industrial labourers, who have lost their jobs, in the form of Universal Basic Income of Rs 6,000 per month.

Other key demands included: payment of 15 days unemployment allowance per month for three months under MGNREGS to mitigate distress of rural poor; allowing 10-day wages under MGNREGS to small and marginal farmers; and allowing use of 14th finance commission grants by urban local bodies (ULBs) and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) for emergency relief.

The CM also demanded Rs 729 crore for upgrade of health infrastructure, as well as permission to set up an advanced centre of virology at New Chandigarh.

