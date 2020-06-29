Sections
Allow restricted entry of tourists in Himachal: Tourism Industry Association

The association has urged the state to open borders for tourists, barring those from cities with a high viral load

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 12:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

Calling attention to the plight of the hospitality sector, the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association on Monday urged the state government to allow restricted entry of tourists.

The association advised the government to allow entry of tourists with confirmed reservations at hotels complying with Covid-19 guidelines.

The association’s adviser, Anil Walia, said, “The tourism industry has been badly affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the government must take steps to revive it.”

“We have urged the government to allow hotels that have adopted standard operating procedures to operate,” he said.



The Himachal government had allowed businesses, including restaurants and hotels, to open as part of Unlock 1.0 but the state’s hotel and tourism sector stakeholders were not keen on resuming operations as the inter-state borders were closed to outsiders.

So far, only locals or those travelling for official meetings, business tie-ups and emergencies are allowed to book hotel rooms.There are restrictions on entertaining non-resident tourists from other states and abroad.

Walia said the tourism industry was waiting for the state to open borders to tourists: “There are many tourists who want to visit the hill-state,” he said.

Association president MK Seth said opening the borders will help bring occupancy to at least 30%.

“The government had allowed hotels to open for locals in Unlock 1.0 and tourists from other states should be allowed in the second phase. Only tourists from cities with high viral loads should be banned.”

