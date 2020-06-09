Amarinder approves ₹ 200 cr for ongoing road, bridge projects

Sections
The CM issued the directions during a video conferencing meeting of the empowered committee of cabinet on key projects

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sanctioned an additional ₹200 crore for completing on priority all ongoing projects involving the construction of roads and bridges in the state in the current and next fiscal.

The CM issued the directions during a video conferencing meeting of the empowered committee of cabinet on key projects. The meeting was attended by the finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and public works department minister Vijay Inder Singla among others.

Amarinder said the allocation will give a big boost to the ongoing projects, which were budgeted earlier at a cost of ₹854 crore.

Underlining the need for timely completion of the national highway projects in the state, he directed the officers to focus on expediting the process of forest clearance and land acquisition, etc.



