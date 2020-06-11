Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Amarinder seeks additional wheat, pulses from centre

Amarinder seeks additional wheat, pulses from centre

Amarinder said this was necessary as the loss of wages for the past few months had severely crippled the purchasing power of migrants and the poor Non-NFSA citizens

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged Union consumer affairs and food minister Ram Vilas Paswan for additional allocation of 14,144 MT of wheat and 1,414 MT of pulses for two months for distribution to migrant labour/poor non-National Food Security Act (NFSA) residents of the state.

In a letter, Amarinder said this was necessary as the loss of wages for the past few months had severely crippled the purchasing power of migrants and the poor Non-NFSA citizens. The centre had allocated 14,144 MT of wheat and 1,015 MT of pulses for distribution to migrants and non-NFSA beneficiaries earlier and the distribution of these stocks is going on in the state. This distribution is expected to be complete within the next 10-15 days.

