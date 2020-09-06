Amarinder should desist from making false allegations to cover-up his govt’s failures: AAP

The AAP was responding to CM Captain Amarinder’s recent statements wherein he referred to a post on Facebook post by an unknown person, who according the CM had allegiance with the AAP. (HT FILE)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Punjab unit on Sunday said that the state government had completely failed in the fight against Covid-19 and chief minister (CM) Capt Amarinder Singh had resorted to making baseless allegations against the AAP to cover up its failures.

Referring to a post on Facebook post by an unknown person, who according to the CM has allegiance with the AAP, deputy LoP Sarabjit Kaur Manuke and legislators Principal Budhram, Kultar Singh Sandhawan, Prof Baljinder Kaur, Rupinder Kaur Ruby, Jai Singh Rori, Kulwant Singh Pandori, Manjit Singh Bilaspur and Master Baldev Singh, in a joint statement, said that such an absurd statement by the CM was unfortunate.

“The death rate in Punjab has reached the third highest in the country. After the large cities, the outbreak of Covid-19 in small cities, towns and villages is a matter of grave concern. Acting as a responsible and sensitive government, the CM should join hands with all opposition parties, social and religious bodies to reach out to the people for the success of his otherwise flop Mission Fateh,” said the AAP legislators.

The AAP leaders said that the failure of the government could not be concealed by making baseless allegations against AAP. “Our party has nothing to do with rumour-mongers, however, Amarinder Singh and the Congress are making efforts to tarnish the image of AAP by linking the persons to us,” said the AAP MLAs.