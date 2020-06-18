Sections
Amarinder terms Galwan attack barbaric, demands befitting response from govt

The chief minister said he felt very strongly about this entire incident, which also exposed a “gross intelligence failure”.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Captain Amarinder Singh. (HT PHOTO)

Terming as horrendous and barbaric the brutality with which 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese in Galwan Valley, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Thursday demanded accountability for the loss of precious lives in the violent clash.

In a statement, Amarinder said the whole nation was expecting a befitting response from the government to this horrific attack on its men. “Our soldiers at the front should be clearly told that if they kill one of ours, you kill three of theirs,” he said.

Questioning why no orders to fire at the Chinese were given in the face of the brutal attack on the Indian soldiers, Amarinder said somebody failed to do his job out there. “If the unit was armed, as is being claimed now, the second-in-command should have ordered firing the moment the commanding officer fell to the Chinese treachery,” he said.

The chief minister said he felt very strongly about this entire incident, which also exposed a “gross intelligence failure”. He also took strong exception to reports of riot gear being sent out to the soldiers at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “The Indian Army is trained to handle arms and stones or nail studded rods and lathis,” he said, adding, “If the Government of India wants fist or lathi fights with the Chinese, then it should send RSS cadres to the battleground.”



