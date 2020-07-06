Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ambala admn launches helpline for people with comorbidities

Ambala admn launches helpline for people with comorbidities

The helpline aims to provide medical assistance and psychological counselling to persons suffering from diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, besides pregnant women

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:02 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

The district administration has recently launched 24-hour helpline number 1950 to assist persons suffering from diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, besides pregnant women amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

The helpline aims to provide medical assistance and psychological counselling to such persons.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the helpline number, launched last week, will work in a two-tier system and its main objective is to mentally strengthen the locals, who are scared of Covid-19.

“A team of operators and SAKSHAM Yuva, led by the district child welfare officer, will work in a two-tier system. The first will be managed by helpline operators who will address queries related to the coronavirus and will provide psychological support if required. The second tier will be manned by the MBBS and AYUSH doctors, who will provide medical support to them at different time slots: 12 noon, 3pm and 5pm, daily,” the DC said.



“This service will be beneficial for persons suffering from diseases like tuberculosis, cancer, etc. It will be ensured that pregnant women are connected with female operators only. Also, if a person, living in a containment zone, is willing to stay at the quarantine centre to avoid any risk at home, the administration will make necessary arrangements,” the DC added.

Sharma also appealed to the families of pregnant women to not get the delivery done at home and get the delivery done at a hospital instead so that the immunisation of the child and the mother is taken care of properly. “Instructions have already been given to all hospitals in the district to keep their premises and equipment completely sanitised regularly,” he said.

An operator at the helpline desk said that they will also arrange for a WhatsApp number and SMS facility for the callers to enable them to exchange information with the doctors and psychologists personally.

An administrative official said that the district has 39 persons surviving on dialysis, 462 cancer and 845 tuberculosis patients; 2,275 pregnant women in their third trimester and 815 beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Three end lives in separate incidents in Chandigarh’s Nayagaon
Jul 07, 2020 00:15 IST
Five persons die in four separate road mishaps in Khanna
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Lockdown blues: Psychological counselling being provided to all, Chandigarh admn tells HC
Jul 07, 2020 00:13 IST
Pandemic hit HIV treatment: UN report
Jul 07, 2020 00:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.