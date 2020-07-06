Ambala admn launches helpline for people with comorbidities

The district administration has recently launched 24-hour helpline number 1950 to assist persons suffering from diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, besides pregnant women amid the ongoing battle against Covid-19.

The helpline aims to provide medical assistance and psychological counselling to such persons.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said that the helpline number, launched last week, will work in a two-tier system and its main objective is to mentally strengthen the locals, who are scared of Covid-19.

“A team of operators and SAKSHAM Yuva, led by the district child welfare officer, will work in a two-tier system. The first will be managed by helpline operators who will address queries related to the coronavirus and will provide psychological support if required. The second tier will be manned by the MBBS and AYUSH doctors, who will provide medical support to them at different time slots: 12 noon, 3pm and 5pm, daily,” the DC said.

“This service will be beneficial for persons suffering from diseases like tuberculosis, cancer, etc. It will be ensured that pregnant women are connected with female operators only. Also, if a person, living in a containment zone, is willing to stay at the quarantine centre to avoid any risk at home, the administration will make necessary arrangements,” the DC added.

Sharma also appealed to the families of pregnant women to not get the delivery done at home and get the delivery done at a hospital instead so that the immunisation of the child and the mother is taken care of properly. “Instructions have already been given to all hospitals in the district to keep their premises and equipment completely sanitised regularly,” he said.

An operator at the helpline desk said that they will also arrange for a WhatsApp number and SMS facility for the callers to enable them to exchange information with the doctors and psychologists personally.

An administrative official said that the district has 39 persons surviving on dialysis, 462 cancer and 845 tuberculosis patients; 2,275 pregnant women in their third trimester and 815 beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat.