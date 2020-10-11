Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ambala farmers familiarised with straw collecting machines

Ambala farmers familiarised with straw collecting machines

As part of the stubble management project, farmers will be encouraged to sell crop residue to a mill in Banondi village through a private firm

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 20:13 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Bales of chaff being transported from fields after collection. (HT Photo)

In a move to curb stubble burning which causes high levels of pollution in the region, the agricultural and farmer welfare department has launched a pilot project in two Ambala villages to familiarise farmers with chaff cutters and balers – machines that compress crop residue into compact bales which are easy to store or transport. These are now being taken to a sugar mill in Naraingarh for power generation.

As part of the project, farmers will be encouraged to sell their paddy stubble to the mill in Banondi village through a private firm.

Deputy director of agriculture (DDA) Girish Nagpal said the project had been started in the village panchayats of Bada and Ugada in Ambala district.

“Stubble worth Rs 1,800 per tonne is being delivered to the sugar mill under a contract, after which the profit will be given to the farmers after deducting the expenses of the baler machines. Broadly, farmers will get a profit of around Rs 500 per acre from this project,” Nagpal said.

Bara Village sarpanch Vikas Behgal said that a baler, cutter and stringer (to tie the bales) were available in the village.

“Farmers are exhibiting interest in the machines as they had no option to manage the stubble and no one was happy to burn it. I can say that not a single acre has been burnt here and won’t be burnt in the future too,” Behgal added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Half of India’s Covid-19 recoveries come from 5 worst-hit states: Govt
Oct 11, 2020 19:41 IST
Donald Trump says ‘seems like I’m immune’ from Covid-19
Oct 11, 2020 20:31 IST
Delhi reports 29 new Covid-19 deaths, lowest in over 2 weeks
Oct 11, 2020 21:03 IST
MI vs DC Live Score: Delhi Capitals post 162/4 in 20 overs
Oct 11, 2020 21:20 IST

latest news

India sends petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan to Kuwait to condole former amir’s death
Oct 11, 2020 21:16 IST
Richa Chadha urges Amritsar to help specially-abled man selling incense
Oct 11, 2020 21:15 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs MI, 1st innings: Live Updates: Score between 16 Over to Over 20
Oct 11, 2020 21:14 IST
IPL 2020: Tewatia explains how he hit Rashid for a hat-trick of boundaries
Oct 11, 2020 21:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.