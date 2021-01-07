Sections
Ambala keeping a watch on its poultry farms

As many as 26 surveillance teams constituted after the death of over 4 lakh poultry birds in Barwala-Raipur Rani belt of Panchkula

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:01 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

After the death of over 4 lakh poultry birds in Barwala-Raipur Rani belt of Panchkula, the animal husbandry department of Ambala has constituted 26 teams for surveillance at the farms in Ambala.

The department officials said these teams include doctors, paramedic staff and other officials, who will keep an eye on nearly 46 lakh poultry birds at different farms in the district.

“So far, there haven’t been deaths at such an unusual scale as seen in Panchkula. But our teams are inspecting all areas,” sub-divisional officer RS Suprah said.

Officials are also visiting wetlands in the district. “Three teams are inspecting the wetland areas in Naraingarh belt and other areas where birds arrived last year. But on our visit on Wednesday, no such birds were found. Our teams are ready in case of any casualty,” assistant poultry development officer Dr Devender Dhull said.

Egg sales have been hit in Ambala as well, where a grocery store owner in Sector 7, not wishing to be named, said, “The retail price has decreased from Rs 180 per tray to Rs 150 in the wake of fewer customers turning up to buy eggs for the past few days.”

