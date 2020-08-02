Sections
Ambala man ends life, wife booked for abetment

Ambala man ends life, wife booked for abetment

A resident of Mandapa village committed suicide Sunday morning at 5 am allegedly due to his wife’s mental torture, his brother complained to the police

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A man had died by suicide allegedly after a domestic dispute in Ambala. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Ambala: A 34-year-old woman was booked in Ambala’s Naraingarh block for abetting her husband’s suicide on Sunday.

The man, from Mandapa village committed suicide Sunday morning at 5 am allegedly due to his wife’s “mental torture,” his brother complained to the police.

“He married the woman in 2018. That was her second marriage and since then they use to fight on petty issues,” the brother said.

On Saturday, the woman filed a police complaint “to harass” her husband, but withdrew it later after a family panchayat the same day. “But, they again had an argument same night and the next morning my brother ended his life,” the brother told the police.



An FIR was lodged under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the woman at the Naraingarh police station.

