Ambala MC becomes first in Haryana to offer doorstep delivery of services

Ambala city MLA Aseem Goyal (right) and municipal commisioner Parth Gupta at the inauguration of doorstep delivery of services in Panchayat Bhawan, Ambala, on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Taking a page out of the Delhi government’s book, Ambala municipal corporation has become the first in Haryana to start doorstep delivery of services.

The service was inaugurated by Ambala city MLA Aseem Goyal and municipal commissioner Partha Gupta at Panchayat Bhawan on Tuesday.

The facilities provided will include home delivery of birth, death and marriage certificates where an applicant has to message on a WhatsApp number and pay an extra fee of Rs 100 as service charge.

The WhatsApp number 7082335869 will provide details in English and 8572031425 in Hindi. Residents can call 7669300050 if they have any questions related to these facilities.

“This will be beneficial for locals as they don’t have to make rounds of the MC office. This will also lead to transparency. Ambala is the first to have this service in Haryana, which is a matter of pride for us,” Goyal said.

Municipal commissioner Parth Gupta said the applicant concerned can avail these facilities from 9am to 6pm from Monday to Saturday by sending a message on the given numbers.

“After this, the field staff of the MC will call the applicant and confirm if all related documents are complete or not. Then, they will coordinate on a call and the staff will upload all information online through a tab at the applicant’s residence. In addition to facility-related fee, an additional Rs 100 is to be paid as service charges through cash or BHIM app,” he said.

“After completion of all formalities, the applicant will get a confirmation number and receive the certificate via courier. There are 14 such facilities that will be started after successful completion of this,” Gupta added.