Ambala MC issues rebates for various categories of property taxpayers

Municipal commissioner Partha Gupta said this move comes keeping in mind the deteriorating economic condition of the people amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 21:51 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Property owners of Lal Dora villages who deposit their pending property tax or arrears for years between 2010-11 and 2019-20 before August 31 will get 50% rebate, Ambala municipal commissioner Partha Gupta said.

During a review meeting with MC officials, Gupta said, “This move comes keeping in mind the deteriorating economic condition of the people amid the Covid-19 lockdown.”

“Other than this, charitable educational institutions and charitable hospitals for children with special needs will get 100% exemption. We have also issued various proportions of rebates for different categories. However, waiver of tax for agriculture (milk dairies) and dhabas has not been notified and tax will be collected for these activities as per prior notification,” he added.

The MC commissioner said that in case of delayed payment, interest will be charged @ 1.5% per month and detailed information can be checked on the MC website.



