Home / Chandigarh / Ambala: Prisoner consumes sanitiser, dies

Ambala: Prisoner consumes sanitiser, dies

Had mistaken the bottle of sanitiser for alcohol

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

A 37-year-old undertrial died on Tuesday, a day after he consumed a bottle of sanitiser which he mistook for alcohol, inside the premises of Ambala Central Jail.

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kumar alias Ajju, from Nalagarh area of Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Jail SP Lakhbir Singh said Kumar was taken to Ambala City civil hospital where he was treated.

“He had returned to the jail from the hospital. But later, his health deteriorated, and he was taken to the hospital again, where he died during treatment,” he said.

Station in-charge, Satya Narayan, said, “The deceased’s autopsy will be conducted in the presence of a judicial magistrate, once his family reaches Ambala. The report will have all the details.”

