Home / Chandigarh / Ambala records 105 new cases, Haryana’s tally touches 21,929

Ambala records 105 new cases, Haryana’s tally touches 21,929

7 FATALITIES: Rohtak, Yamunanagar, Palwal and Gurugram report deaths; 689 fresh infections detected in state

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 23:54 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A health worker collecting swab sample for rapid antigen-based Covid-19 testing at the community center in Sector-15, Part-2, near Narula hospital in Gurugram on Monday. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

Ambala district on Monday recorded 105 new cases of Covid-19 as the state’s patient tally reached 21,929 with the addition of 689 more infections in the past 24 hours.

The death toll also mounted to 308 after seven people succumbed to the disease — three in Rohtak, two in Gurugram and one each in Palwal and Yamunanagar.

However, the number of patients ‘cured’ of Covid stood at 654.

But it was Ambala where the sharpest single-day spike in cases was registered, causing a flutter in the health department.



“It’s (surge in cases) a warning and a day for Ambala residents to get alerted for the future...,” Dr Sanjiv Singla, Ambala deputy civil surgeon, said.

According to him, of total 105 fresh cases, 55 were from Ambala City, 16 from Barara, 27 from Ambala Cantt, three each from Naraingarh and Chourmastpur and one from Shahazadpur area.

“The contacts of the cloth market cases are being traced and nearly 33 fresh infections are from the same chain,” Dr Singla said.

He said as per the guidelines, the health department was testing, tracking and giving treatment, besides enhancing sampling through rapid antigen tests kit.

With Monday’s spike, Ambala now has 612 cases, 208 of which are active.

As of Monday evening, the state had 4,984 active cases, while the tally of Covid-19 patients ‘discharged/recovered’ stood at 16,637.

Over 65% cases were reported from 18 districts even as Faridabad reported the highest (130) new cases and Gurugram registered 106 infections.

Other districts where people tested positive for the virus included Rohtak (63), Sonepat (60), Mahendergarh (46), Palwal (26), Hisar and Bhiwani (24 each), Jhajjar (18), Rewari (15), Panipat (13), Karnal (10), Kurukshetra and Charkhi Dadri (9 each), Nuh and Panchkula (8 each), Sirsa (7), Kaithal (6) and Yamunanagar (2).

As per the health bulletin, of the total 4,984 active cases, Gurugram had 1,050, Faridabad 898, Sonepat 614, Rohtak 373, Rewari 230, Hisar 226, Panipat 204, and Ambala 208 cases.

