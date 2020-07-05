Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Ambala records 4th Covid-19 death; 13 fresh cases reported

The woman had tested positive on July 2 along with her 54-year-old husband, an employee at Ambala Cantonment Board Office

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 23:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A 51-year-old woman became the fourth patient in Ambala to succumb to the coronavirus.

The woman had tested positive on July 2 along with her 54-year-old husband, an employee at Ambala Cantonment Board Office. She was a resident of Housing Board colony in Ambala Cantonment and was cremated as per prescribed norms on Sunday.

Chief medical officer Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “The woman and her husband had tested positive after they developed influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms and were admitted to the designated Covid hospital in Mullana. The woman, who was a patient of diabetes, hypertension and asthma, died Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. Her husband is undergoing treatment and is stable.”

Dr Kuldeep said that a 48-year-old employee of Central Jail among 13 patients tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Yamunanagar, eight fresh cases were reported. This takes the total number of cases in Ambala and Yamunanagar to 508, with 76 active cases and six deaths.



