Ambala villages to participate in beautification, development competition

With an aim to develop and beautify villages, a “super village challenge” has been launched in Ambala for the first time.

Under a three-month initial plan, development works at participating villages will be judged under prescribed parameters. Later, competitions will be held and development funds will be sanctioned for five villages.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma said the village sarpanch will have a special role in the competition and scores will be given only after taking into consideration the work done in the villages.

“Under this project, the sarpanch will have to declare what works have been carried out in the village till July 15. Also, the role of sarpanch has played in activities other than development works will hold more weightage. This includes 100% registration on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal, Ante Natal Camp (ANC) checkup, vaccination, sanitation and other health services,” the DC added.

“Not only this, prevention of drug abuse and female foeticide, beautification of schools, minimising wastage of water and steps taken to make village polythene free will also be considered,” Sharma said.

Detailed information will be given to the sarpanchs by block development and Panchayat officials, DC said, adding that the departments concerned will also ensure that this work is done with coordination.