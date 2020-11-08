Amid farm protests, Punjab CM talks to Shah for restarting goods trains

Reiterating his assurance of smooth and safe movement of goods trains in the state, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said he had spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah for his intervention to ensure restoration of rail services and was hopeful of an early resolution of the issue.

This comes at a time 30 farm unions protesting against the three new agriculture laws reiterated on Sunday that they would not allow movement of passenger trains in Punjab, while accusing the central government of playing politics by not running freight trains even as the agitators have vacated railway tracks across all districts.

The chief minister spoke to Shah on Saturday to discuss the situation and assured him that there were no law and order concerns to prevent resumption of the services for facilitating supply of essential commodities in Punjab and neighbouring states, including Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

He pointed out that security concerns could, however, be serious for the nation if essential supplies did not reach the armed forces in Ladakh and the Valley before snowfall due to the Railways’ decision not to ply goods trains.

Countering the misinformation being spread on this count, Amarinder said all tracks had been cleared by farmers for movement of freight trains, pointing that the farmers had not disturbed peace in any part of the state.

Restating his earlier assurance to Union railways minister Piyush Goyal, the CM told Shah he had directed Punjab Police to extend all support to the Railway Protection Force in providing security on the tracks as well as the platforms to enable smooth movement of freight trains.

The state government said the CM was closely engaged with the farmer organisations to persuade them to lift blockade completely so as to allow passenger trains to commute as well.

Punjab rural development and panchayats minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and cooperation minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who are part of a state committee holding discussions with the farmers, also asked the Centre to show a good gesture by resuming freight trains so that economic activity in the state, which has been held up for almost 45 days, could restart.

“I do not know why the Centre is arm-twisting Punjab government and Punjabi farmers,” said Bajwa.

The comments come two days after the railway board pointed out that the Punjab government had been unable to remove all blockades on the rail network with as many as 22 sites to be cleared. Board chairman VK Yadav had said both freight and passenger trains will be started in one go.

Allow movement of passenger trains too: Bir Devinder

Former deputy speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic) leader Bir Devinder Singh on Sunday said the agitating farm unions should seriously deliberate upon the issue of allowing hassle-free movement of passenger trains in Punjab, as they have agreed to the movement of goods trains.

With passenger trains coming to a halt, the general public is facing difficulties while the transporters’ lobby is the biggest beneficiary, he said.

“The railway minister and farmer unions must see the logic in this public demand and allow smooth operations of all trains in Punjab, notwithstanding the continuation of the agitation for farmers’ most legitimate demands,” he said.

He also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to not support business interest of the corporate houses and come to the rescue of farmers.